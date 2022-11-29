Rock 'n' roll icon Bret Michaels inducted in Central Pa.'s Music Hall of Fame

During Tuesday's ceremony in Derry Township, Michaels received a plaque formally inducting him into the hall of fame.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Rock 'n' roll icon Bret Michaels was inducted into the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame today.

Michaels grew up in Mechanicsburg, which is where his band Poison was formed in 1983.

During Tuesday's ceremony in Derry Township, Michaels received a plaque formally inducting him into the hall of fame.

He says the honor is extremely important to him.

"I'm so excited to be here today! I'm honored, getting that award [made me] very emotional and to be back here and know that so many friends and family [are here]. This is where it all started," said Michaels.

Michaels also announced his 2023 Pardi Gras tour, which includes one stop in Central Pennsylvania.

The musician spoke about what the community means to him.