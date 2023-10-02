Mariah Carey set to make two stops in Pa. during holiday concert tour

The star's "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour will stop at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Dec. 13.

PHILADELPHIA — Fans of Mariah Carey are in luck after the announcement of two planned stops in Pennsylvania during her holiday concert tour!

The star's "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour will stop at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Presale tickets for the event will open on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will be available on Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. For more information on tickets and pricing, click here.