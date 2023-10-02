Foo Fighters will perform at Hersheypark Stadium in 2024

The Foo Fighters will play at Hersheypark Stadium on July 23, 2024, as part of their "Everything or Nothing at All Tour."

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Foo Fighters will rock out in Hershey next year during a newly announced leg of their "Everything or Nothing at All Tour."

The band's acclaimed 11th album “But Here We Are” was released on June 2. Singles “Rescued” and “Under You” cemented the band’s tally of more No. 1s than any other artist at Rock and Alternative Radio, Hershey Entertainment said. The 2024 stadium dates will be the rock group’s biggest U.S. headline shows since the album's release.

The Foo Fighters are slated to perform at Hersheypark Stadium at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Alternative Press, Consequence, Entertainment Weekly, The Los Angeles Times, Loudwire and Uproxx—among other publications—have placed "But Here We Are" on their lists of mid-year bests, according to Hershey Entertainment.