Nineties rockers BUSH will make a stop at Hershey Theatre on November 18

Known for their smash hits like "Everything Zen" and "Glycerine," BUSH will bring their 30-year catalog to a special performance.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Nineties-era London rockers BUSH will bring their “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere Tour” to Hershey Theatre for a show on Saturday, November 18, Hershey Entertainment announced.

The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

On the heels of their massively successful summer tour, BUSH will return this fall with their first greatest hits collection – “Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023,” set for a November 10 release via Round Hill Records – and a new series of North American headline dates.

With over 24 million records sold, 1 billion streams and a procession of No. 1 hits, the GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum band — comprised of Gavin Rossdale (vocals, guitar), Chris Traynor (guitar), Corey Britz (bass) and Nik Hughes (drums) — stand tall as rock outliers whose imprint only widens as the years pass.

“Loaded” provides an expansive view of the band’s incredible legacy, with 21 tracks spanning nearly 30 years.

BUSH will launch the “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere Tour,” a North American headline run with support from Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire.