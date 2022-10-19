Eagles football team to release 'A Philly Special Christmas' album

The undefeated team plans to release a seven-song album that showcases the vocal talent of star football players, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles are releasing a Christmas album... that is, the football team, not the band.

The album will be called "A Philly Special Christmas."

Eagles center Jason Kelce and his offensive tackle teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata will showcase their talents in the recording studio.

The album will include a "dramatic recitation" of "The Night Before Christmas" by Eagles radio announcer Merrill Reese, accompanied by Zach Miller of Dr. Dog on piano, according to the Inquirer.

The album will be available on vinyl for preorders beginning in late November.

Proceeds from the album will benefit Philadelphia Children's Crisis Treatment Center, helping fund a toy drive to fulfill holiday wish lists of children who have experienced trauma early in their lives, according to Connor Barwin, former Eagles linebacker and current music executive.

The album is produced by Charlie Hall of The War On Drugs and Barwin.

The album's first single will be sung by Kelce, Johnson and Mailata. They will cover Darlene Love's 1963 Christmas classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" and will feature 98-year-old Marshall Allen of the Sun Ra Arkestra on saxophone, according to the Inquirer.