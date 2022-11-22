Proceeds from Lancaster County play will be donated to 35 local families in need

"Wish" will be performed on Dec. 4 and 5 at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theater in East Hempfield Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — For the ninth year in a row, a musical for a special cause will be taking the stage in Lancaster County.

"Wish" will be performed on Dec. 4 and 5 at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theater in East Hempfield Township.

All proceeds from the two-hour, full-length original Christmas musical will go to making the wishes of others come true, by providing Christmas dinner and presents to 35 local families.

Organizers say 40 children and teenage performers have been rehearsing since September for the shows.

"I hope that people can come and feel the love that we are all sharing with them and go out and spread it to other people. I hope that our show fills everyone with joy," said Erin Mary Lynch, the director/producer of "Wish" at Dutch Apple Diner.

The non-profit Mychal's Message has organized the Wish Musical Production at Dutch Apple every year.

Ticket prices are as follows:

-Adult: $37.50

-Child: $27.50

-Show only: $25