Dutch Wonderland will celebrate its 60th year in 2023; season passes will be available for sale on Black Friday

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland is already planning a special celebration for next year, when the Lancaster County amusement park celebrates its 60th season.

The park plans to ring in six decades of smiles with its biggest and best season ever when it opens in April 2023.

On Tuesday, Dutch Wonderland offered fans a sneak peek at what to expect next year: an expanded Grand Opening Weekend, a special new spring event featuring character meet-and-greets, mouthwatering food and drink offerings, and more activities throughout the summer.

Plus, the park said, get ready for a new ride to be announced later this holiday season.

“Our 60th Birthday Season will be our most exciting yet, full of fun events and new experiences for the whole family,” said James Paulding, General Manager of Dutch Wonderland. “Expanding our lineup of events and entertainment, a trend we began this year, will continue to elevate our in-park experience and we look forward to sharing more details on our new ride soon. It’s one we think our guests will be eager to take a spin on.”

Dutch Wonderland will get the party started Friday, when it launches its Black Friday Season Pass Sale. Guests can grab 2023 passes at the year’s best rates for a limited time, including saving up to $50 on a Gold Pass and payment plans beginning at less than $14 per month.

Gold and Platinum Season Passes include unlimited admission to this year’s Dutch Winter Wonderland event, a huge benefit for this 2022 USA Today 10 Best Theme Park Holiday Event nominee similarly honored in 2021.

“The gift of Dutch Wonderland family fun offers the opportunity to create magical memories all year long,” said Jeff Eisenberg, Marketing Director. “Getting a Season Pass now allows smart shoppers to take advantage of the lowest prices of the year and enjoy Dutch Winter Wonderland throughout November and December, including a new and improved Royal Light Show. It’s a perfect holiday outing and taste of what’s to come during our 60th Birthday Season.”