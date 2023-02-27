Join the FOX43 Book Club today!

The FOX43 Book Club is aiming to bring together local readers, authors and librarians alike to celebrate literacy in Pennsylvania.

Welcome to the FOX43 Book Club!

We are aiming to bring together our viewers who love to read, local authors and librarians alike to celebrate literacy in Pennsylvania.

Through our club, we will dive into different novels, speak with authors who produced the works or librarians who are familiar with them, and then discuss them with you!

Our first selection for FOX43 Book Club will be announced on FOX43 Morning News on Feb. 28 in the 9 a.m. hour.

After that, our club will have a month to enjoy the literary work before joining us for a Facebook Live discussion on the novel on March 28 at 10 a.m.

Our next novel will be announced that day, as well!