Maddon Discusses "The Book of Joe: Trying Not to Suck at Baseball & Life"

Hazleton-native Joe Maddon Will Hold Two Luzerne County Book Signings in November

HAZLETON, Pa. — Hazelton-native Joe Maddon is a World Series champion manager, and now, he's an author, recently releasing his first book, The Book of Joe.

"Recorded 100 hours while I was riding my bicycle during the pandemic in an RV resort in Mesa, Arizona," Maddon explained. "The premise was to compare and contrast managing in the 1980's to present day and along with that to include all the Maddon-isms in regards to personal philosophy and how that relates to just baseball, but outside of the game itself, which was important to me. I didn't want it to be 'little Joey grew up on 11th Street and eventually played for UNICO' and all that kind of stuff. I wanted something more than that."

Maddon delves into how he became the unconventional thinker and manager he's known as today, and his upbringing in NEPA was a key factor, which is why he says losing his job with the Angels this summer was a blessing in disguise for his book release.

"To be let go by the Angels in this particular summer, because I thought for sure I would be managing for the Angels when this book was released," Maddon continued. "I was preparing myself mentally for that, but of course, it didn't happen, however, it gave me a lot of time to be back here in Pennsylvania, in Hazleton, Sugarloaf and really, retrospectively think about a lot of different things, plus enjoy my first Pennsylvania summer in a long, long time and it's spectacular."

It also allowed Maddon to schedule two, Luzurne County book signings. The first is this Saturday, November 5th, at 12:00 PM at the Barnes & Noble in Wilkes-Barre Township. The following Friday, November 11th, at 4:00 PM, he'll be at the Hazleton One Community Center, which Maddon helped create.