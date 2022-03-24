Mechanicsburg Earth Day Festival back after a two-year hiatus

The event will feature vendors, live music, and recycling activities such as accepting bikes, crayons, hard plastic lids, ink cartridges, and secure paper shredding.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Mechanicsburg Earth Day Festival is back after a two-year hiatus, according to Susanna Reppert, Earth Day Festival coordinator.

The event is on April 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Main and Market Street in Mechanicsburg.

The day will feature vendors with environmental information or upcycled/recycled craft vendors, as well as live music, and many recycling activities such as accepting bikes, crayons, hard plastic lids, ink cartridges, secure paper shredding, also according to Reppert.

There will also be a Rain Barrel silent auction; local students will paint the barrels and they are then auctioned off as functional garden art.