Kevin Hart to perform at the GIANT Center in Hershey this coming October

The show will be held on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Comedian Kevin Hart will perform at the GIANT Center in Hershey during the second leg of his "Reality Check Tour," this coming October, according to a press release.

The global tour, which is produced by Live Nation, includes 70 dates, with another date recently added in Philadelphia, his hometown, as well.

Hart was hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, and recently sold out Crypto.com Arena as part of “Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.”

His previous global tour, the "Irresponsible Tour," sold out over 100 arenas around the world and one million tickets worldwide. He also sold out Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his "What Now Tour," marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia, also according to the release.

Tickets are available here and here.