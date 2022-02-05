Long's Park Summer Music Series will celebrate its 60th year with a diverse lineup of acts

The free concerts will be held at the Lancaster park's amphitheater lawn every Sunday from June 5 through August 28.

LANCASTER, Pa. — One of Lancaster County's most popular summer traditions, the Long's Park Summer Music Series will celebrate its 60th anniversary this season with a diverse lineup of acts.

The free concerts will be held every Sunday from June 5 through August 28 at the Long's Park Amphitheater. Each performance begins at 7 p.m.

Here is this year's lineup:

Sunday, June 5

Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen

He may have grown up far from the bayou in Cranbrook, Kent, but Jon Cleary's love of New Orleans music runs deep.

The funk, jazz and R&B musician now lives a stone's throw from the Mississippi River in an old Creole neighborhood, and is considered an expert on the life and musical culture of New Orleans.

He and his band won a Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album with their 2015 release, "Go Go Juice."

Sunday, June 12

The Brothers Landreth

The Bros. Landreth are a Canadian alternative country and folk music group. Their debut album, "Let It Lie," won the Juno Award for Roots & Traditional Album of the Year – Group at the Juno Awards of 2015.

The group was first formed in 2013 by brothers Joey and David Landreth, the sons of Winnipeg musician Wally Landreth.

Sunday, June 19

Tony Jackson

Not many country singers are alumni of both the Marine Corps and the world of corporate banking, but Tony Jackson is not like other country singers.

The former Bank of America executive started out as a country music "weekend warrior" before leaving his corporate gig to pursue music full-time.

Jackson released his first album in 2017, but became a minor viral sensation when his cover of George Jones' classic "The Grand Tour" blew up on YouTube. That song was the centerpiece of his debut album, which also features a cover of Conway Twitty ("It's Only Make Believe") and the Lovin' Spoonful ("Nashville Cats").

Sunday, June 26

Con Brio

Named for an Italian musical direction meaning "with spirit," Con Brio is a seven-piece band originating from the San Francisco Bay area. They play a psychedelic blend of soul, rock, and R&B that's as fresh and free-thinking as the place they hail from.

Consequence of Sound hails Con Brio as "a party punk version of Sly & The Family Stone."

Sunday, July 3

The U.S. Army Band -- Pershing's Own

A Fourth of July tradition at Long's Park, a patriotic concert by the iconic "Pershing's Own" followed by a spectacular fireworks display draws thousands to the park and its surrounding areas.

Sunday, July 10

Luisito Rosario & Orchestra

A charismatic and commanding salsa singer with more than 20 years of experience on stage, Luisito Rosario grew up in New Jersey listening to the pioneers and innovators of salsa music from across the Hudson River.

His love for the classic salsa era shines through in his performances, which are guaranteed to get you out of your seat.

Sunday, July 17

"A Night on Broadway" with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra

Since its official debut on stage at McCaskey High School in 1947, the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee this year. The orchestra has evolved from a community ensemble playing a few concerts a year to a professional organization featuring international guest artists and conductors and frequent U.S. and world premieres.

Sunday, July 24

The Steel Wheels

Hailing from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, the Steel Wheels have been producing their special blend of Americana, folk, bluegrass, and rock together since 2006. Their records and performances are dynamic and varied from beautiful heartbreaking songs to wild instrumental frenzy.

Sunday, July 31

Aoife Scott

An award-winning folk singer and songwriter from Dublin, Ireland, Aoife Scott has steadily been rising to the top of the traditional folk music scene. Her unique sound can be fragile and ethereal one minute, strong and vibrant the next.

Sunday, August 7

Vieux Farke Toure

It takes a lot to live up to the nickname "The Hendrix of the Sahara," but Vieux Farke Toure, a native of Niafunke, Mali and the son of legendary guitarist Ali Farke Toure, has the the goods. He'll bring a blend of funk, Malian blues, reggae, and praise music to the amphitheater lawn.

Sunday, August 14

Terrance Simien & Zydeco Express

Fun fact: It is impossible to listen to zydeco music and not be in a good mood. It's science. You can look it up.

Terrance Simien has been delivering cajun-spiced zydeco goodness for more than 40 years. The two-time Grammy award winner brings his Zydeco Express to Long's Park for a lesson on all things Creole.

Sunday, August 21

Cherish the Ladies

One of America's most-heralded Irish music ensembles, Cherish the Ladies has been winning over audiences with their unique blend of traditional Irish music and propulsive step dancing for more than 37 years.

Sunday, August 28

Devon Gilfillian

A talented singer, songwriter and bandleader now based in Nashville, Gilfillian grew up in Philadelphia and adds the hip-hop, rock, blues and soul music he grew up on to create a style of music that defines genres. His music will ignite the mind and move the body.