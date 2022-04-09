Board Game Day returns to Harrisburg

Members of the gaming community learned new games, tested games in development and some even took home door prizes.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's Board Game Day returned to the capital city for its fifth year with a new home on Sunday.



Developers and The Bodhana Group provided the games for the free event.

This is the first year game day was held in downtown Harrisburg due to its growing popularity.

"The board game hobby has been getting more exciting, and more people are coming in on a regular basis," organizer Matt Taylor said. "Board games, role-playing games, card games, all kinds of those spontaneous top activities that disconnect your electronic world and allow you to sit around with friends and family and new friends and push some cardboard and have a great day."

Money raised from snack sales, raffles, and the 50-50 will be donated to the Whitaker Center.

The Bodhana Group is a nonprofit organization that advocates the use of tabletop gaming as a directed therapeutic and clinical practice that can benefit personal growth as well as enhance social and educational services to individuals and families.