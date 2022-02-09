FDA authorizes new COVID boosters

The new Pfizer and Moderna boosters are aimed at targeting both the original COVID-19 strain and the omicron subvariants.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ahead of potential fall and winter surges, the FDA has authorized new boosters for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The new boosters are designed to protect people from the original strain of COVID-19, as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

“This additional booster is going to provide additional protection against the [omicron variants]," said Geoffrey Roche, a member of the population health faculty at Harrisburg University.

According to Roche, the Pfizer booster will be available to anyone 12 years and older, while Moderna will only be available to adults.

While the original COVID-19 shot and booster still protect against severe illness, Roche says the new booster adds an additional layer of protection.

“We’re not talking about a booster because the original vaccine wasn’t strong enough," said Roche. "We’re talking about a booster for an extra layer of protection, particularly as we enter a colder season.”

“And that’s very important, so we can continue to keep up with the virus when it mutates and develops new strains," added Dr. Nancy Mimm, a nursing professor at Harrisburg University.

Dr. Mimm believes the COVID-19 booster will join the flu shot as one of our yearly shots. She’s encouraging people to get a booster in order to protect their families.

“When we do this type of thing, we not only protect ourselves, but we protect future generations, we protect our families and friends, and just as important our community," said Dr. Mimm.

Roche adds that people should talk to their doctor to see if they should get the news COVID-19 booster this fall.