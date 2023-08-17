Gambling on love and winning in 'Guys and Dolls' | Center Stage

The 70+-year-old Broadway smash hits the stage at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre in Lancaster County.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Since its original Broadway run in 1950, the music and dance of "Guys and Dolls" keeps rolling the dice... both at the craps table and in a love story.

"Two very, very different people somehow manage to fall in love," Melissa Whitworth, portraying Miss Adelaide, said. "It's just a funny, well-written show."

In between classics like "Sit Down You're Rocking the Boat" and "Luck Be a Lady" lives a redemption story.

"Just because you have been a bad person, there's a chance for you to redeem yourself and become a better person," said Craig Smith, who plays Nathan Detroit in the musical.

And with all of the elements of the more than 70-year-old Broadway classic, cast members don't all hope you take a message away from the show, but a feeling.

"I want that feeling to just be pure joy," Whitworth said.