Gambling on love and winning in 'Guys and Dolls' | Center Stage

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Since its original Broadway run in 1950, the music and dance of "Guys and Dolls" keeps rolling the dice... both at the craps table and in a love story.
"Two very, very different people somehow manage to fall in love," Melissa Whitworth, portraying Miss Adelaide, said. "It's just a funny, well-written show."
In between classics like "Sit Down You're Rocking the Boat" and "Luck Be a Lady" lives a redemption story.
"Just because you have been a bad person, there's a chance for you to redeem yourself and become a better person," said Craig Smith, who plays Nathan Detroit in the musical.
And with all of the elements of the more than 70-year-old Broadway classic, cast members don't all hope you take a message away from the show, but a feeling.
"I want that feeling to just be pure joy," Whitworth said.
Performances of "Guys and Dolls" continue at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre in Lancaster County through September 16. For more information, visit the theatre's website here.