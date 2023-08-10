Lancaster County's Alivia Slusser dominates as one of the nation's top archers

The 14-year-old phenom just picked up her second national title to add to her collection of over 30 state titles.

Lancaster County has produced many stars over the years. And you can add one more to the list with 14-year-old archer Alivia Slusser.

The young teenager is at the top of her game with over 30 state titles and just recently claimed her second national award in the Scholastic 3-D Archery Outdoor Target National Title in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

"I just really like it, it's something that I found and I like doing," said Slusser. "It's fun and competitive and it just makes me happy to know I have all of these accomplishments."

Slusser competes for the Reading Archery Club S3DA team while representing the PA S3DA organization. She also happens to be coached by her father Pete, who has around 20 years of archery experience himself. He says that his daughter taking after him has been quite the journey.

"It’s very exciting to see my daughter so excited about something that I enjoy," said Pete. "I've been shooting for 20 years or so competitively so to see her take that on and be successful is outstanding in my book."

Slusser is only just getting started. The incoming Cocalico High School freshman has only been competing since 2018. The name on the back gets the glory but she has plenty of teammates, coaches and other archers to push her.

“My other coaches, younger teammates, older teammates, friends from different clubs, I have a lot of support," said Slusser.

She continues to put her talent on full display and her accomplishments are plenty as she shoots for more than just herself.

“I think not a lot of people know about it," said Slusser. "It takes a lot of focus but I really enjoy it and it would be cool to get other people doing archery too.”