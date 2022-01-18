Active winter weather pattern continues for Central Pa. this week

Multiple storm chances could bring some snow to Pennsylvania this week, however, the currently undetermined track of these storms will dictate how much we see.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Another active week in winter weather means more chances for snow in Central Pennsylvania! There are two main systems that we're keeping our eyes on right now.

Midweek Storm

The first system we're tracking arrives midweek. Ahead of the system, temperatures will be above average. We're talking lower 40s for highs on Wednesday! This storm system will arrive late Wednesday through Thursday morning and will start as rain showers for the entire region.

A strong Arctic air mass will come in behind the system, leading to a transition to snow Thursday morning. We're not expecting much accumulation with this system. Our southernmost counties could see a coating to an inch of accumulation.

What everyone will notice is the cold air moving in behind this front! Temperatures are likely to fall during the day Thursday, eventually dropping into the teens on Friday morning.

Weekend coastal storm

Our next chance for winter weather is not too far behind! We're watching as a coastal storm develops over the Carolina's on Friday and travels northeast. The question is just how far north this path tracks.

A more northerly track would bring the center of this storm closer to the coast. That translates to a greater chance for snowfall in Pennsylvania! This is the solution that European Model, or ECMWF, is currently forecasting.

The other option is a more southerly track that keeps the center of the storm more offshore. This would equal little to no snow in our region and is what the American Model, or GFS, is currently forecasting.

For a high confidence forecast, we want both the European model and the American model to agree on the same solution. Needless to say, this is a lower confidence forecast at this point!

The FOX43 Weather Team's forecast is leaning towards the American model, with a more southerly track and limited impacts. This is something we'll continue to monitor and we'll be sure to provide updates as they come!