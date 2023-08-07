Central Pa. residents urged to prepare for severe weather; large hail, intense winds expected

Severe weather watches are impacting much of Pennsylvania, including chances of hail and slight tornado risks. Here's how to best prepare for the storms.

YORK, Pa. — Residents across central Pa. are encouraged to use great caution tonight and into tomorrow due to looming severe weather threats.

The City of York released a statement urging residents to prepare for possible severe weather including severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater as well as large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter over parts of the York area.

An isolated, weak, brief tornado is also possible.

Residents and commuters are urged to use great caution both today and tomorrow morning. The following intersections and areas are prone to flooding:

S. Sherman Street at E. King Street

S. George Street at E. Princess Street

Roosevelt Avenue between Rt. 30 and Marbrook Drive

N. Broad Street at E. Philadelphia Street

Gross Park

Maryland Avenue at Roosevelt Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue at Roosevelt Avenue

N. Hartley Street at Lincoln Street

S. Duke Street at Merion Rd.

S. Newberry Street at W. King Street

Residents are encouraged to remove any trash or debris from a storm drain so that water can flow freely. They are also encouraged to wait until after the storm to put their trash out.

Anyone who encounters hazards on the roadway should call 911 to report it.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) also released guidelines for Pennsylvanians to follow to prepare for the severe weather.

The PUC encourages everyone to follow these storm preparation tips:

Know Your Utility Hotlines - Write down, print or save toll-free outage hotlines for your electric utility and/or your natural gas utility, which are listed on your monthly bills and posted on the PUC website.

- Write down, print or save toll-free outage hotlines for your electric utility and/or your natural gas utility, which are listed on your monthly bills and posted on the PUC website. Save Utility Website Address - Your utility’s outage reporting system can provide updates on repair and restoration efforts. Bookmark these electric utility outage sites and natural gas company websites .

- Your utility’s outage reporting system can provide updates on repair and restoration efforts. Bookmark these electric utility outage sites and natural gas company websites Keep Your Cell Phone Charged – A well-charged phone will keep you in contact with your utility, other emergency services and family members during any power outage.

– A well-charged phone will keep you in contact with your utility, other emergency services and family members during any power outage. Secure Supplies – Keep necessary food, medicine and other supplies on hand, including batteries for flashlights.

Power Outage Tips

Should you lose power during a storm, keep the following points in mind:

Call Your Utility Hotline to Report Outages - Do not assume that the utility already knows about your outage or that others have already called.

- Do not assume that the utility already knows about your outage or that others have already called. Keep Clear of Wires - Do NOT touch or approach any fallen lines.

- Do NOT touch or approach any fallen lines. Stay Away from Objects or Puddles in contact with downed power lines.

in contact with downed power lines. Do NOT Try to Remove Trees or Limbs from power lines.

from power lines. Pre-Charge Cellular Phones or keep a portable cell phone charger on hand. Plan to use a corded phone, cordless phones will not work without electricity.

or keep a portable cell phone charger on hand. Plan to use a corded phone, cordless phones will not work without electricity. Do NOT Call 9-1-1 to Report Power Outages – report those to your utility. Calling 9-1-1 to report non-emergency issues like service outages can take resources away from other emergencies. SPECIAL NOTE: If you see a downed power line, immediately call your electric utility and/or 9-1-1.

Safety While Waiting for Power to be Restored

Consider the following tips to help stay safe until power is restored:

Use Flashlights or Battery-Operated Lanterns for emergency lighting. Do not use candles or other potential fire hazards.

for emergency lighting. Do not use candles or other potential fire hazards. Turn Off Lights and Electrical Appliances except for the refrigerator and freezer. When power comes back on, it may come back with momentary "surges" or "spikes" that can damage equipment.

except for the refrigerator and freezer. When power comes back on, it may come back with momentary "surges" or "spikes" that can damage equipment. Leave One Light On - After you turn the lights off, turn one lamp on so you will know when power is restored. Wait at least 15 minutes after power is restored before turning on other appliances.

- After you turn the lights off, turn one lamp on so you will know when power is restored. Wait at least 15 minutes after power is restored before turning on other appliances. Use Generators Safely - If you use a generator, do NOT run it inside a building or garage or anywhere close to a window or vent. Also, connect the equipment you want to operate directly to the outlets on the generator, not the electrical system for your home or business, which could shock or injure utility crews working on nearby power lines. Additional generator tips are available here.

- If you use a generator, do NOT run it inside a building or garage or anywhere close to a window or vent. Also, connect the equipment you want to operate directly to the outlets on the generator, not the electrical system for your home or business, which could shock or injure utility crews working on nearby power lines. Additional generator tips are available here. Check on Elderly Neighbors and those with special needs who might need additional assistance.

Natural Gas Safety Tips

Natural gas appliances can also be impacted by storms: