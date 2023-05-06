Prepping for & preventing fire, water damage | Home Smart

Summertime storms and sunny grill days are both good reasons to make sure your home is prepared for water and fire damage.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While we focus on Spring cleaning as temperatures warm, summertime thunderstorms and sunny days on the grill are both good reasons to make sure your home is prepared for water and fire damage.

"So many folks walk through their house and they're blind to everything around them because they're so used to being there," Tate Kruszon, a master inspector with Homechek, Inc. said. "Be preventative, make a plan, make the corrections and prepare yourself."

Much like you do in Spring, gutters, downspouts and soil grating draining water away from the house are crucial to prevent water damage to your foundation. Sidewalks also lift over time, pushing water back to the house.

Water spouts and hoses more frequently used in the summer months are some common trouble spots as well.

"Did we check our hose faucets before we start running water?" Kruszon asked. "If you do not disconnect water attachments through the Winter, it may freeze in between and burst the pipe inside. You won't know until you turn that hose on and you have water in your wall or on the floor."

Your checklist should go to the attic as well. Poor circulation and ventilation can lead to mold and mildew problems, because heat rises and then cools and condensates on surfaces in the attic.

Another easy tip is to ensure that not only is your sump pump running, with generator backup for nasty summertime storms, but that you have an extra model with you, resting on the shelf. That way you miss the crowd rushing to the store after a major Summer thunderstorm.

"Have a plug-in style pump to help you get the water out," Kruszon said. "Wet-dry vac, fans, make sure we're protecting you from water and the mold spores."

Also, make sure you have your propane tanks for grills, gas-powered heat lamps and more before you use them in the summer. Don't put your grills too close to the house siding or railing of your deck, avoiding melting the vinyl as grills heat from the back.

While you may be intimidated by all of the things to check around your home, Kruszon says so many items come down to just using your eyes.

"Take the blinders off and look around just to make sure everything's in good condition," Kruszon said.

You can always call out a home inspector, electrician, HVAC technician and more for seasonal checkups on your home if you're uncomfortable yourself or lack the expertise.