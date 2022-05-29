National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touch down in Central Pa.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The National Weather Service State College (NWS) confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Central Pa. on Friday afternoon, May 27th.
According to a public information statement, the first tornado touched down in southern Franklin County, around 11:45 am, on May 27, along Hartzok Road just south of Chambersburg.
NWS investigators say peak winds reached speeds of around 75 mph.
NWS investigators confirmed a second tornado during the day in Cumberland County along Enola Road near Waggoners Gap Road. The EF-0 tornado had estimated peak winds of 65 mph and traveled around 0.15 miles, flipping over a trailer and causing tree damage.
A third tornado was also confirmed in Lancaster County in Kirkwood, Colerain Township around 2:11 p.m. that same day.
That tornado caused extensive damage to several barns and other buildings with estimated winds of around 105 mph. Three people suffered minor injuries.