National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touch down in Central Pa.

The National Weather Service says two EF-0 tornadoes and one EF-1 tornado struck during the storms on Friday, May 27th.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The National Weather Service State College (NWS) confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Central Pa. on Friday afternoon, May 27th.

According to a public information statement, the first tornado touched down in southern Franklin County, around 11:45 am, on May 27, along Hartzok Road just south of Chambersburg.

NWS investigators say peak winds reached speeds of around 75 mph.

NWS investigators confirmed a second tornado during the day in Cumberland County along Enola Road near Waggoners Gap Road. The EF-0 tornado had estimated peak winds of 65 mph and traveled around 0.15 miles, flipping over a trailer and causing tree damage.

We have one more tornado to report from Friday 5/27/22 - an EF-0 in northern Cumberland County with estimated winds of 65 mph. The tornado flipped a trailer and downed some tree limbs on Enola Rd near Waggoners Gap Rd at around 12:42 PM. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/scxl2JpIpd — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) May 31, 2022

A third tornado was also confirmed in Lancaster County in Kirkwood, Colerain Township around 2:11 p.m. that same day.