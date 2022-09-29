Kitten named 'Stormie' rescued from Hurricane Ian

The kitten was found on a street in Tampa during the storm.

TAMPA, Fla. — A kitten named "Stormie" has a new home after she was rescued off a street in Tampa during Hurricane Ian.

The tiny grey and tan kitten was found in the middle of Florida Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department. It was the height of Hurricane Ian's impact in the area and the department said the kitten was scared and alone.

Officers were able to get the kitten into their patrol vehicle and brought her to the Veterinary Emergency Group.

Within an hour, the department said a family had come forward, wanting to bring the kitten home.

The family who adopted her named her "Stormie," as a reminder of the way she found her way to them.

Hurricane Ian left behind catastrophic damage across portions of southwest Florida, making landfall as a Category 4 storm and pushing in a devastating storm surge.

The storm dropped at least a foot of rain across a wide area as it crossed the Florida peninsula Wednesday.

Radar-estimated rainfall totals show Sarasota County was hardest hit with almost 20 inches of rain. The swath of heaviest rain extended northeast into DeSoto, Manatee, Hardee and Polk counties — a general 10-16 inches.

