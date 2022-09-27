Space Station captures full scope of Hurricane Ian as storm heads toward Florida

Pictures posted recently by the International Space Station shows the tropical storm moving from Cuba toward Florida.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLORIDA, USA — The International Space Station is getting a one-of-a-kind aerial view of Hurricane Ian as it moves from Cuba to the Florida coast.

Pictures posted this week online by the space station depict what the large tropical storm looked like from 260 miles away in space as it was moving toward Florida on Monday.

#HurricaneIan was pictured from the space station on Sept. 26, 2022, as the storm was just south of Cuba gaining strength and heading toward Florida. pic.twitter.com/LBDLTP7J6N — International Space Station (@Space_Station) September 27, 2022

Since Monday, meteorologists have estimated that Hurricane Ian has gotten 67% stronger as it moves on a path to Tampa Bay and the southwest Florida regions.

The National Hurricane Center expects Ian to strengthen somewhat more into Wednesday and approach the west coast of Florida as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane."