Tracking Hurricanes Idalia, Franklin | No impacts expected in Central Pa.

Idalia is forecast to rapidly intensify to a major hurricane as it approaches Florida. Meanwhile, Franklin stays out to sea with minimal impacts.

FLORIDA, USA — Right on schedule, the tropics are heating up with two hurricanes we're keeping our eyes on. Fortunately, no impacts are expected in Central Pennsylvania from either storm.

Idalia strengthened into a hurricane early Tuesday morning as it entered the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. This storm is forecast to rapidly intensify to a major category 3 hurricane as it approaches the Florida coastline.

Landfall is expected Wednesday morning likely between Tampa and Tallahassee. Life-threatening storm surge is possible around the Tampa Bay and Big Bend region of Florida. Along with storm surge, strong winds and severe storms are also likely.

Idalia will weaken as it moves inland, bringing heavy rain and storms to the Southeast before recurving back to the Atlantic over the weekend. The storm will stay well south of South Central Pennsylvania thanks to an incoming cold front.

Note: These forecast tracks for Idalia and Franklin are as of the 5 am advisory Tuesday morning. The latest tracks and statistics can be found at NHC.NOAA.gov

Meanwhile, Hurricane Franklin continues to be an impressive storm in the Atlantic. The storm became a category 4 hurricane as of Monday morning and continues to maintain that strength Tuesday morning. The storm is moving northeastward and will stay just to the west of Bermuda. While landfall is not expected, tropical storm conditions are still possible on Bermuda beginning Wednesday. The storm will continue moving northeast and stay out to sea.

While direct impacts are not expected in the United States, there is an elevated high surf and rip current risk along the East Coast of the United States through the middle and end of the week. If your travels take you to the coast, make sure to check in with local surf conditions to best stay safe.