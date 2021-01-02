The first dogs, Major and Champ Biden, enjoy a snow day at the White House

President Biden's granddaughter, Naomi, tweeted a photo of the dogs frolicking in the snow.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, tweeted a photo on Jan. 31 of the first dogs, Major and Champ, enjoying their first snow day at the White House.

The dogs - both German Shepards - are shown on the South Lawn. Major is frolicking in the snow, while Champ sits comfortably on the sidelines.

"Snow day!!!," Naomi tweeted.

Champ and Major moved into the White House on Jan. 24, a few days after President Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States, according to People Magazine.

"The First Family wanted to get settled before bringing the dogs down to Washington from Delaware," First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa told CNN. "Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace, and Major loved running around on the South Lawn."

Major and Champ are the first dogs to live in the White House in 4 years after President Donald Trump was the first president since President William McKinley in 1897 to not own a dog, according to CBS News.