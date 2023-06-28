PA Turnpike Commission expects plenty of traffic over July 4th holiday

The commission estimates that more than 5.9 people will use the Turnpike from June 30 to July 9 -- an increase of more than 300,000 from last year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you're planning on using the Pennsylvania Turnpike for your holiday weekend travels, you should expect plenty of company.

The PA Turnpike Commission on Wednesday released its estimated travel projections for the 4th of July holiday weekend. The commission expects more than 5.9 million motorists will use the turnpike, with Friday expected to be the busiest day for travel.

Some 750,000 vehicles are expected to be on the Turnpike Friday, according to the commission.

Systemwide estimates for the rest of the holiday week are:

Saturday, July 1 — 590,000 vehicles

Sunday, July 2 — 510,000 vehicles

Monday, July 3 — 540,000 vehicles

Tuesday, July 4 — 390,000 vehicles

Wednesday, July 5 — 670,000 vehicles

Thursday, July 6 — 660,000 vehicles

Friday, July 7 — 710,000 vehicles

Saturday, July 8 — 570,000 vehicles

Sunday, July 9 — 540,000 vehicles

For tips and information on traveling the PA Turnpike click Ramp up for Seasonal Travel | PA Turnpike. This link also provides fun activities for passengers with things like a newly launched Turnpike Game.

The PA Turnpike will have additional patrols and safety teams throughout the system who are there to assure travelers get safely to their destination. That means responding to travelers in need of assistance, as well as, taking action against illegal or unsafe behaviors.

To help accommodate heavier holiday traffic, maintenance and construction work will be suspended and all available lanes will be open in each direction beginning 5 a.m. on Friday, June 30, through 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.

To report an accident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via mobile phone. To learn more about PA Turnpike conditions or to contact us, use one of these resources:

ON THE TURNPIKE

511PA Smartphone App: real-time, hands-free PA traffic advisories

Digital Message Signs: more than 100 boards along the Turnpike

ON THE WEB

511/511pa.com: live, interactive map

Twitter: @PATurnpikeAlert

BY PHONE