Crash closes portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Lebanon County

The crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m. on Interstate 81 southbound.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Lebanon County.

According to emergency dispatch, a crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m. in the area of Exits 80-85.

As a result, all lanes of Interstate 81 southbound are closed between Exit 80 to Grantville/Hershey and Exit 85 to Annvile/Fort Indiantown Gap.

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered or on how long the roadway will be closed.

All lanes are currently blocked on I-81 SB approaching PA-743 for crash activity. Traffic delays are begin at PA-934/Fisher Ave. @FOX43Traffic pic.twitter.com/f9Vc0a3oMP — Trenice (@TreniceBtv) November 16, 2021