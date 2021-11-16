x
Crash closes portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Lebanon County

The crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m. on Interstate 81 southbound.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Lebanon County.

According to emergency dispatch, a crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m. in the area of Exits 80-85.

As a result, all lanes of Interstate 81 southbound are closed between Exit 80 to Grantville/Hershey and Exit 85 to Annvile/Fort Indiantown Gap.

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered or on how long the roadway will be closed.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

