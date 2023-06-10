National Weather Service declares 'critical' fire danger in parts of Pennsylvania amid dry weather

Dry weather conditions are causing unprecedented fire risks in parts of the Commonwealth, including dry thunderstorm concerns for first time ever.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The National Weather Service declared an elevated fire risk in South Central Pennsylvania on June 6, while portions of Eastern Pa. reached a critical risk level.

“The fire risk currently is at a risk level that I have never seen in central Pennsylvania," said Michael Meyer, earth systems science professor at Harrisburg University.

2:08am CDT #SPC Day1 #FireWX Critical: for portions of eastern pennsylvania into new jersey https://t.co/Sz3kci5V5F pic.twitter.com/kJcl1mwMBb — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 6, 2023

Environmental experts blame weeks of historically dry weather.

“We haven’t seen a dry May in at least South Central Pennsylvania like this in many decades," Meyer said. "All the trees, all the woods, all the brush are all very dry and very easy to ignite.”

County precipitation was below normal throughout the MidAtlantic during May. Driest County: Berks PA - 0.2 in., 6.0 pct of normal. https://t.co/7DE02wjEAx pic.twitter.com/gkAEFi3H1R — NWS MARFC (@NWSMARFC) June 2, 2023

The National Weather Service said drought-like conditions are also raising concerns of dry thunderstorms in the northeast for the first time ever.

It’s a meteorological phenomenon that brings lightning without rain, further fueling fire potential.

“If you get any lightning from that, and it makes contact on the ground, that’s already dry and highly prone to catching on fire," Meyer said. "Of course it’s not raining, so the fires aren’t going to get put out or otherwise sequestered because of the weather event.”

The fire risk declaration comes after Pennsylvania was blanketed in smoke from Canadian wildfires this week, prompting PA’s Department of Environmental Protection to issue a code red air quality alert.

As burn bans are implemented across the region, experts are urging extra caution to avoid a similarly catastrophe here at home.