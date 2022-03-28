Pa. lawmakers to hold hearing on cybersecurity in Pennsylvania

Lawmakers hope that through this meeting, they’re able to create policy on a state level that will ensure that their constituents' information is not compromised.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lawmakers in Pennsylvania with the House Republican Policy Committee say they need to make sure they’re doing everything they can to protect people’s information. This is why at 2 p.m. today, the committee will be holding a hearing on cybersecurity at the State Capital in Harrisburg.

Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter), chairman of the House Majority Policy Committee, says that there are numerous examples of cybersecurity problems in the Commonwealth.

“You only have to look at the unemployment compensation system to see the attacks that have been happening and the problems with stealing people’s identities," he said.

The hearing Monday will feature cybersecurity experts who will be discussing best practices. Lawmakers hope that through this meeting, they’re able to create policy on a state level that will ensure that their constituents' information is not compromised, according to Rep. Causer.

“Going forward, we can work with the state agencies to make sure each and every one is doing what they need to be doing," Rep. Causer said. "Then, we'll look at legislation that we can move forward to assist in this area."