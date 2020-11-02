Redskins hire Jennifer King as coaching intern

Ron Rivera called King a bright young coach.

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — The Washington Redskins have hired Jennifer King as a coaching intern who will work with the offensive staff throughout the season.

King will be a full-year intern but not a full-time assistant coach.

The NFL currently does not have a black woman as a full-time assistant.

She most recently worked as an offensive assistant at Dartmouth College.

Before that she interned for the Carolina Panthers during now-Redskins coach Ron Rivera's tenure with them.