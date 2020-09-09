Warwick's Nolan Rucci joins brother at Wisconsin

Senior 5-star offensive lineman chooses Badgers over Penn State

LITITZ, Pa. — With the flash of a 'W', Nolan Rucci told the world he was a Badger. Then, with a little help from Mom and Dad, the top college football recruit in Pennsylvania for the class of 2021, dons a Wisconsin hat. A big moment for the 6'8 5-star prospect.

"You know, the last couple of months a lot of thoughts going through, and emotions, so finally saying those words, I'm going to Madison, I think it's a lot of weight off my shoulders," explained Rucci. "But a lot of excitement at the same time so I know what comes with that statement."

No doubt Nolan is happy to finally make his college decision public. Like many things in the age of Covid-19, this process went a little longer than planned.

"I was supposed to be committed by the end of June. So, obviously it's elongated the process quite a bit and so I'm thankful that it's finally over and that I've got my school."

Wisconsin beats out Penn State, Clemson, and Notre Dame, among others. He chooses the same program his brother Hayden picked two years ago. The chance to play with big bro is just too great to pass up.

"Not many people in the nation have a chance to go play with their older brother at a D-1 football school. So I'm elated to go play with him."

Nolan adds to the family's athletic legacy. His Mom Stacey was an All-American at Penn State in Field Hockey and Dad Todd played for the Nittany Lions and then several years in the NFL. Having two sons on the same team in the Big Ten hasn't fully set in yet.