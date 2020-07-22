Reports: Blue Jays set to play home games at Pirates PNC Park in Pittsburgh

The Toronto Blue Jays were denied an exemption to be able to play their home games in Canada, and now have reportedly found a temporary home in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH — Editor's note: The above video is from July 18.

The Toronto Blue Jays have landed in Pittsburgh.

According to multiple reports, the Toronto Blue Jays will be playing their home games at the Pittsburgh Pirates home field, PNC Park.

And the #Bluejays move to a temporary Pittsburgh home is happening. As confirmation, @thehazelmae reports, Toronto officials have been informed the deal is done. https://t.co/axLalstmEd — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) July 22, 2020

The move comes after the Toronto Blue Jays were denied an exemption from the Canadian Government that would have enabled the team to play its home games at the Rogers Centre in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The team had been given clearance by city and provincial governments to play its regular-season games.

The Blue Jays had also received an exemption for summer camp, during which the players agreed to isolate in the hotel attached to Rogers Centre and create a quarantine environment. Players are not allowed to leave the stadium or hotel and violators face fines of up to $750,000 Canadian ($551,000 U.S.) and up to six months in jail.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said in a statement Saturday, "unlike preseason training, regular season games would require repeated cross-border travel of Blue Jays players and staff, as well as opponent teams into and out of Canada. Of particular concern, the Toronto Blue Jays would be required to play in locations where the risk of virus transmission remains high."

“Based on the best-available public health advice, we have concluded the cross-border travel required for MLB regular season play would not adequately protect Canadians’ health and safety. As a result, Canada will not be issuing a National Interest Exemption for the MLB’s regular season at this time.”

While the Blue Jays were reportedly considering multiple potential spots this year, including Buffalo, N.Y., home of their Class AAA team, and Dunedin, Fla., where their spring training facilities are located, the team, the league and players association preferred they play in a major-league park if possible.

Now, four days later, the team appears to have found a new home. There has yet to be an official announcement from MLB or the Blue Jays.

There are a few conflicting dates of home games on the current version of MLB's schedule, but they do not occur until later in the season.