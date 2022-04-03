Lebanon native helps guide Duke basketball in emotion season | Sunday Sitdown

DURHAM, N.C. — In this week's Sunday Sitdown on the Frenzy we talk Duke basketball with Lebanon native Jon Jackson. As Deputy Director of Athletics/Men's Basketball & External Affairs at Duke Jon has very close relationship to Duke Basketball and head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Jackson talks about his love of sports, how he got into the business and what it is like to work with Coach K and be a part of the Duke basketball program. All this during an emotional week as Krzyzewski coached his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium this past Saturday.