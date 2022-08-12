Steel-High rolls to PIAA gold over Union Area

Steamrollers add to to "Titletown" sign with victory

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — If you've ever driven into Steelton, you've no doubt seen the sign. The list of their state championships.

It's so big, they're going to need a new one soon, and that experience was key as Steel-High took on Union area who was making their first-ever state title game appearance in today's PIAA 1A state title game.

A scoreless game late in the first quarter, and Alex Erby finds Jaeion Perry as the junior rises up over two defenders and fights his way across the 50-yard line.

It's the same drive, but a different quarter as we switch sides, and Ronald Burnette cashes in from three yards out. The steamrollers take a 7-0 lead after the point after.

Steel-High's defense gave the Scotties fits all afternoon.

Union had a good shot at the endzone just before the half but the pass is picked off by Bamm Appleby, the senior transfer from Middletown, comes up huge for Steel-High, who takes a 7-0 lead into the half.

Union cuts it to one and that's too close for comfort for Burnette, who's back in the endzone on the short dive to make it 13-6, Steel-High.

An intentional grounding call on Steel-High gives the Scotties two more to cut the Steel-High lead to 13-8, but again, Burnette had an answer. The quick-footed back gets the angle around the right side and it's a race to the pylon, 22-yards later, he's got six more. The big man in red looks to have an early gift for the Steamrollers.

Steel-High wins their second state title in three years, with a 22-8 victory over Union. The Steamrollers did it for themselves, their town, and their loved ones.

"Man, I'm proud of these guys," Ronald Burnette Steel- High Junior running back. "They're my brothers and I'm glad that we get to take the trophy back to the city and the city is going to be proud of us, man."

"It means everything to us. We've been through it all," smiles Bamm Appleby a Steel-High senior defensive back. We've been doing this since freshman football and we're just glad that we got to be on a team this year and we appreciate all that they've done for us and I'm glad we won states."

"I lost my mother earlier in the year. So we made a commitment to her, that on this day we would give it our best shot and best effort," head coach Andrew Erby said after the victory.

"We looked at some text messages this morning that she sent, like 'keep working hard, we love you,' so I think that really motivated them today."