Steel-High, Central York return big names in 2021

Flowers, Pribula, and Erby all return next season.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Names like Mehki Flowers, Beau Pribula, and Alex Erby put on quite a show during the 2020 high school football season.

That's the good news. The better news for their teams: they're all back in 2021.

Steel-High's season ended with the state's ultimate prize, a state title. The Steamrollers bested Jeannette in the PIAA 1A state championship game, 32-20.

While skill position threats like Damein Hammonds and Odell Greene will move on, Flowers, Erby, and Tyrone Moore will all be back on the offensive side of the ball. The Steamrollers offense made plenty of headlines, but this year's Steel-High defense had a front seven that included four freshmen, who Coach Andrew Erby refers to as the 'Fab Four.'

The Steamrollers saw seven seniors off with a state championship, but Coach Erby's team will boast a strong core coming back in 2021.

Central York fell to St. Joe's in the 6A state championship game, 62-13. The Panthers will lose 23 student athletes to graduation this spring, but there are some key returners for for Coach Gerry Yonchiuk's team.

Penn State commit Beau Pribula will be back in 2021 for his senior season. The Panthers quarterback, defensive back, and punter helped Central York to an undefeated regular season, a YAIAA Division title, and a District III Championship. Central York became the first York County team to make it all the way to the state championship game.