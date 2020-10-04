Sports Spotlight: Simon becoming strong Rutgers recruiter

MANHEIM, Pa. — This year's Mr. PA Football is putting in work to make sure that he can get more student athletes from the Keystone state to join him at Rutgers.
When Greg Schiano announced his return to the Scarlet Knights, the very next day he was at the home of Manheim Central's Evan Simon.
These days the former Baron quarterback isn't shy to spread the word about the buzz surrounding the Knights.
It's still very early in his college career, but Simon has proven to be a strong recruiter for a Rutgers program that's offered scholarships to six players from his District 3 backyard.