Ready for the World Cup? Here's who the USMNT is playing

It's not being dubbed the "Group of Death" or anything, but USMNT is part of the most-talented group from top to bottom. Here's a look at their World Cup opponents.

DOHA, Qatar — Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this article.

The 2022 World Cup kicks off Sunday and lasts until Dec. 18.

It will be the first World Cup in the Middle East. Thirty-two teams will play 64 matches over the course of 29 days until the winner is crowned. Here is a viewer's guide to the World Cup.

After missing the 2018 World Cup, the United States (USMNT) qualified and were slotted into Group B with Wales, England and Ireland. Group B is the most-talented group from top to bottom; it's the only one with all four teams ranked inside FIFA's top 20.

Here's everything you need to know about the USMNT three opponents:

USA vs. Wales – Nov. 21

Wales:

Coach: Rob Page

Highest finish: Quarterfinals (1958)

2018 finish: Did not qualify

Key players: Gareth Bale, Wayne Hennessey, Daniel James

Storyline: It's been 64 years since Wales' only other World Cup appearance in history in 1958. The Welsh will be led by Gareth Bale, an international soccer phenom who made a name for himself playing for Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid. He recently came to MLS in 2022 to sign with LAFC and helped lead them to a MLS Cup title.

USA vs. England – Nov. 25

England:

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Highest finish: Winner (1966)

2018 finish: Fourth

Key players: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane

Storyline: England is the highest-ranked team in this group, but are limping into the World Cup on a six-game winless run. The 2018 Golden Boot winner in Harry Kane will lead an England side looking to improve upon its fourth place finish in the 2018 World Cup and qualify for its first World Cup final since 1966.

USA vs. Iran – Nov. 29

Iran:

Coach: Carlos Queiroz

Highest finish: Group stage (1930)

2018 finish: Group stage

Key players: Sardar Azmoun, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Taremi

Storyline: It has been labeled as “The Mother of All Games Part II.” Just like at the World Cup in 1998, the two countries will meet in the group stage in a politically charged matchup. Diplomatic relations have yet to be restored between the nations since being severed in 1980.

