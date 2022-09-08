Shippensburg Greyhounds hit the ground running during heat acclimation

Greyhounds look to reload on both sides of the ball after losing four star defensive end Anthony Smith

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Teams are off and running for the 2022-23 high school football season. Before the pads come on all the teams must start slow with the heat acclimation period. The Shippensburg Greyhounds are once again in the spotlight this season after going undefeated two of the last three seasons. One of the biggest questions is how they replace senior superstar and now University of Minnesota defensive end Anthony Smith.

'The heat acclimation period is great to get kids in shape I really appreciate and respect it,' said head coach Eric Foust 'They have been to a camp where it was plenty hot so we have done some heat work with a majority of these kids.'

The Greyhounds do return Quarterback Tucker Chamberlin and Running Back Amari Kerr who is excited about being the teams focal point.

'I'm excited to get the ball and see my team perform,' said Kerr 'The blocks are incredible everyone is showing heart this year defensively I think we have a lot of potential looking to clamp some teams up this year so feeling good.'