Senators aim to give healthcare workers a deserved break

Sponsors will match tickets sold and then donate them to local medical professionals.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Next week was supposed to see the 2020 Senators arrive on City Island and prepare for their season opener in Trenton on Thursday night.

Instead, Harrisburg's front office is hard at work trying figure out how they can help support those working hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of their first initiatives is a voucher program. With any purchase of a single game undated ticket, a Senators sponsor will then match the purchase with a box seat voucher donation to local healthcare workers.

The Senators front office is finalizing additional ways to honor and say 'thank you' to those that are working hard during these tough times.