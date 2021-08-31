x
Hold the line: Steelers like depth with DE Tuitt uncertain

Coach Mike Tomlin says he likes what he's seen from the team's defensive line during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) throws a pass past Pittsburgh Steelers' Chris Wormley during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he likes what he's seen from the team's defensive line during training camp. 

The group has been practicing without veteran Stephon Tuitt, who has not suited up at all during camp following the death of his younger brother in June. 

Reserves Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs and Carlos Davis have performed well at times over the summer. 

Wormley says the group is taking a “next man up” mentality with Tuitt out and is doing whatever it can to support him. 

The Steelers open in Buffalo against the Bills on Sept. 12.

