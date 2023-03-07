x
Pittsburgh Pirates activate outfielder Bryan Reynolds from 10-day injured list

Credit: AP
FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds watches the flight of his solo home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Boston.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates activated outfielder Bryan Reynolds from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

Reynolds was in the starting lineup for the finale of a weekend set against Milwaukee, batting second and playing left field in his first big league game since June 19. He had been sidelined by lower back inflammation.

The 28-year-old Reynolds hit .279 with eight homers and 40 RBIs in his first 68 games this season. He finalized a $106.75 million, eight-year contract with the Pirates in April.

Pittsburgh also placed infielder Ji Hwan Bae on the 10-day IL with a left ankle sprain. Bae got hurt during Saturday's 11-8 loss to the Brewers.

Bae leads the Pirates with a career-high 20 steals in 76 games. He is batting .238 with two homers and 19 RBIs.

Also Sunday, right-hander Wil Crowe is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Bradenton. The reliever is on the 60-day IL with right shoulder discomfort.

