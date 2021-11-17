Three local girls teams will play for state championship

Spring Grove and Trinity advance to volleyball finals while Lower Dauphin makes the title game in field hockey

Six local fall sports teams competed in the PIAA semifinals in three different sports on Tuesday Night with half of them earning a chance to play for a state championship. Spring Grove and Trinity's girls volleyball teams both were victorious in their semifinal matches.

The Rockets rallied from down two sets to none to defeat Bethlehem Catholic in the PIAA 3A Semifinals. They will play in the 3A Championship at 3:30pm on Saturday at Cumberland Valley.

The Shamrocks get a chance to defend their 2020 PIAA title with a return trip to CV to compete in the 2A Championship at 1pm. Trinity dismantled Allentown Central Catholic 3-0 in their semifinal.

In PIAA field hockey action, Lower Dauphin needed overtime to edge fellow District III competitor Central York 3-2. The Falcons now have a berth in the 3A title game Saturday at Whitehall High School where they will face Emmaus at 3pm.

Mechanicsburg was ousted in the 2A semifinals by Gwynedd-Mercy 2-1.

Central Dauphin's girls soccer team was also eliminated from title contention with a narrow 2-1 loss.