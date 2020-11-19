PIAA approves winter sports

Some sports getting the O-K to do virtual meets.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wednesday afternoon, the PIAA approved the go ahead to a winter sports season starting on time and will leave it up to the school districts and leagues discretion. Even with the COVID-19 cases raising everyday, Dr. Bob Lombardi said to their knowledge, there has not been a school to school contact infection.

The PIAA also approved of swimming and diving, competitive cheerleading, gymnastics, bowling and rifle to host virtual meets.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced a new mask mandate that would require all indoor and outdoor sports to wear masks.

It's not just for fans, student-athletes and coaches on the sidelines, but also active players in the game that cannot social distance.