PIAA approves winter sports

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wednesday afternoon, the PIAA approved the go ahead to a winter sports season starting on time and will leave it up to the school districts and leagues discretion. Even with the COVID-19 cases raising everyday, Dr. Bob Lombardi said to their knowledge, there has not been a school to school contact infection.
The PIAA also approved of swimming and diving, competitive cheerleading, gymnastics, bowling and rifle to host virtual meets.
On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced a new mask mandate that would require all indoor and outdoor sports to wear masks.
It's not just for fans, student-athletes and coaches on the sidelines, but also active players in the game that cannot social distance.
The board will meet again December 9th, before the kickoff to winter sports, and will also discuss how they will handle the wrestling season, since they were unable to come to a resolution Tuesday afternoon.