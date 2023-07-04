Fans ready for Phillies' home opener

x
Fans of the Philadelphia Phillies are excited that the team will open its home season today, playing at Citizens Bank Park for the first time since the World Series.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies are set to rock Citizens Bank Park again.

The team will hold its home opener on Friday at 3 p.m. in a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

As a part of the opening ceremonies before the game, the team will raise its 2022 National League Champions flag, greet fans while walking down a red carpet from center field and more!

Sean Streicher was able to get a preview of all the action live from the field, including a meeting with the one and only Phillie Phanatic and a sampling of some of the new food available this year at the ballpark.

