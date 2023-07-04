Fans ready for Phillies' home opener

Fans of the Philadelphia Phillies are excited that the team will open its home season today, playing at Citizens Bank Park for the first time since the World Series.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies are set to rock Citizens Bank Park again.

The team will hold its home opener on Friday at 3 p.m. in a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

As a part of the opening ceremonies before the game, the team will raise its 2022 National League Champions flag, greet fans while walking down a red carpet from center field and more!