Marc Eversley joins Bulls as GM from 76ers' front office

He succeeds the fired Gar Forman and will work under new top executive Arturas Karnisovas.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 13, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball team executive Marc Eversley smiles while talking to reporters during a pre-draft workout at the Sixers Training Complex in Camden, N.J. New Chicago Bulls general manager Marc Eversley addresses the media for the first time since he was hired this week to replace the fired Gar Forman. Eversley -- who will work under new executive vice president of basketball operations -- becomes the franchise's first black GM after four seasons in Philadelphia's front office. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

The Chicago Bulls have announced Marc Eversley as their new general manager on Friday.

Eversley agreed earlier in the week to accept the job. 

He succeeds the fired Gar Forman and will work under new top executive Arturas Karnisovas. 

Eversley spent four years in Philadelphia’s front office — the past two as the 76ers’ senior vice president of player personnel. 

A Canadian, Eversley becomes the Bulls’ first black general manager. 

He was with the 76ers when they drafted two-time All-Star Ben Simmons with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 and had a big hand in them trading up with Boston to get Matisse Thybulle at No. 20 last June. 

The rookie guard established himself as one of the NBA’s best young defenders this season. 

Now, the Bulls will hope Eversley can make several key decisions on young players throughout the team's roster.