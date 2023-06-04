Palmyra Cougars girls lacrosse team off to an unprecedented start

The Cougars start seven seniors in total and are lighting up the nets with a potent offense that has scored double figures in each of their games.

PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra Cougars girls' lacrosse team is on a tear to start the season. The team is 7-0 one of the greatest starts in school history. The team credits it to their senior-heavy roster that never leaves each other's side.

"We all grew up and played a lot of sports together during the year," said Midfielder Avery Russell. "I think we communicate really well and I think that is a big difference between us and other teams."

The Cougars start seven seniors in total and are lighting up the nets with a potent offense that has scored double figures in each of their games. The team likes to keep the practices light and fun while also keeping their eyes on the next game.

"I just want them to play the game and have fun I think that is really how we are so successful," said head coach Nikki Lloyd. "Our biggest goal is to make the Mid-Penn championship and see how far we can go in districts and states."

Cohesion is a big part of the sport. The Cougars know each team will give them their best every time they take the field.

"We always take something out of each game that maybe we didn't do great on and work on it," said Lloyd. "I always say no game is going to be easy and they know that they just really work well together as a group."