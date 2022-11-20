Overtime thriller sees Mechanicsburg top Palmyra for gold in PIAA 2A field hockey championship

Gracyn Catalano scored the golden goal, and Alexandra Brady was a wall in the net for the Wildcats for a 1-0 victory

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — They've come a long way from the first day of practice until the last day of the high school field hockey season. A pair of league rivals conquered everyone else in Pennsylvania and went head to head for the PIAA 2A hardware.

It's only fitting that they couldn't decide a winner in regulation, overtime was necessary for the Wildcats and Cougars. Mechanicsburg goalie Alexandra Brady stood tall in the net and didn't allow a single shot to get past her on the day.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats staged a counterattack that paid big dividends and made history not only for the field hockey team but the entire school. Gracyn Catalano received a feed from Casey Tyrell and slid in the goal that wins the very first state championship in Mechanicsburg High School history.

"We knew we had the potential to get here and just to get here is the most unreal feeling in the world," said Catalano. "Not only that but to win on top of that is just insane."