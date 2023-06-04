Lancaster bike shop offers riders a new way to explore the outdoors

There are more than 30 bikes to choose from to rent for the day at Let's Roll, ranging from mopeds to mountain bikes to two-seaters.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — As the weather continues to warm up, a new bike shop in Lancaster County is offering riders the chance at a new type of way to get around.

The electric bike shop Let's Roll recently opened near the Northwest River Trail in Columbia, Lancaster County. Shop owners say the location is perfect for their store.

Shop owners say electric bikes give people who aren't typically outside a chance to get outdoors.

"We're just trying to get people out and enjoy the outdoors. Get people that aren't typically riding bikes back out there and exploring these trails," said Tim Hill, a co-owner of Let's Roll.

"The trails are beautiful down here and people need to get [out] and check [them] out," he continued.