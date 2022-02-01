Meet Summer Britcher: A York County native competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics

Glen Rock native Summer Britcher will compete in her third Olympics in singles luge.

BEIJING, China — When the 2022 Winter Olympics begin Friday in Beijing, China, Central Pennsylvania will be represented by an athlete born and raised in York County.

Summer Britcher, a Glen Rock native and Susquehannock High School grad, will be competing in her third Olympics as a member of the U.S. Luge team.

The 27-year-old Britcher, who played soccer and tennis at Susquehannock, has been competing in luge events since she was 11. She punched her ticket to Beijing with a fifth-place finish at the World Cup in Germany earlier this month.

She finished sixth last year at the World Championships.

Britcher has won more world cup singles luge races than any athlete in U.S. history. She was part of Team USA's bronze medal-winning relay team at the 2020 World Championships.

In the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Britcher finished 19th in Singles Luge after setting a track record in her second run.