Not all Superheroes wear capes, sometimes it's a mullet

NEWPORT, Pa. — Heroes can come from anywhere, you just have to look around. Seven year-old Ryan Maxwell of Newport didn't have to look far for his hero. He just had to head over to the football field on a Friday night or the high school gym to see his idol, Ethan Rode, take to the mat.
The Buffalo senior does have some special athletic talents, but it was a fashion statement under his helmet that caught Ryan's eye. However, it was Ethan's personality that caught Ryan's dad Jeremey's attention.
