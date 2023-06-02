Who will win Super Bowl LVII? Locked On Eagles host offers his prediction

Locked On Eagles host Louie DiBiase talked about Philadelphia's journey to Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, and who will take home the crown.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

The matchup will feature a number of intriguing storylines, including brothers Jason & Travis Kelce facing off for opposing teams, former Eagles' coach Andy Reid now coaching the Chiefs, and the first Super Bowl ever with two Black men starting at quarterback.

All of these factors add up to what should be a thrilling end to the NFL season.

Locked On Eagles host Louie DiBiase helped preview Super Bowl LVII and made his choice of who he thinks will hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.

Here's a snippet of our conversation:

CALE AHEARN: How does Jalen Hurts attack the Kansas City Chiefs' defense?

LOUIE DIBIASE: I think this is a game where they need to be balanced.

I think they need to obviously have a better passing attack than they did last week against the San Francisco 49ers.

But, at the same time, continue to do what got you here, continue to run the football.

This offensive line is just on fire right now -- so is Miles Sanders, and Kenneth Gainwell, who has led the Eagles in rushing.

Rely on the legs of Jalen Hurts, this elite offensive line, and these tandem of running backs.

You obviously have to the pass the football, and I think they can do it. I think this Chiefs' defense is not as talented as San Francisco's, but, at the same time, to me, running the football -- just do what you know what you do best.

CA: The biggest question -- who is taking home the Lombardi trophy on Sunday night?

LD: I really do think it's gonna be the Philadelphia Eagles, and I think it's gonna be an incredible story to see their first two rings in five years were against Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Bill Belichick.

You could argue it's two of the greatest coaches of all-time and two of the greatest quarterbacks -- that storyline is so juicy, and man, I really want this ring.

I think the Eagles are gonna get it done on Sunday.